Bluestone Coal announces 250 new jobs across Southern West Virginia

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The mood was celebratory around Raleigh County as Bluestone Coal officials announced the hiring of 250 additional workers at mines across southern West Virginia.

A variety of jobs are being offered, with the highest paying wages in the coal sector, along with a newly redesigned bonus program that “will help the entire family,” Bluestone Coal officials reported in a press release Thursday.

John Fanary of Sophia Sanitary Board and Keith Worley, owner of Beckley Gun and Pawn, both praised President Donald Trump and celebrated the news of jobs for southern West Virginia.

