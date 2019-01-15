Latest News:
Blue Ribbon panel’s $10M request for West Virginia colleges not in governor’s budget proposa

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s state budget proposal for next fiscal year doesn’t include increasing the annual funding for West Virginia’s smaller four-year colleges by $10 million, as the governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education has requested.

Whether the $10 million will ultimately be provided is among multiple open questions regarding how the state’s public four-year and community colleges will be funded following last year’s increased public debate on the subject.

The other questions include:

  • Will the Republican-led Legislature pass the free community college tuition bill that Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, has prioritized, and Justice supported in the last regular legislative session, and fund its estimated $7 million annual cost?

