Blankenship sues to get on November ballot in West Virginia

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Don Blankenship, the former Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate primary, filed paperwork with the state’s highest court to get on the November ballot as a Constitution Party member.

Blankenship’s attorney, Robert Bastress of Morgantown, filed a writ of mandamus with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Thursday. “The petition makes clear that the law relied upon by the Secretary of State in denying my ballot access is flawed in multiple ways and violates the Constitutions of both West Virginia and the United States,” Blankenship said in a statement. “The bottom line is that if the West Virginia Supreme Court rules that I cannot be on the ballot, it will be reversible error.”

