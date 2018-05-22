Blankenship: I’m back in W.Va. senate race

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Don Blankenship, who placed a distant third in the May 8 Republican Party primary race for the West Virginia U.S. Senate seat, claims to have caught a second campaign wind by accepting the nomination of the West Virginia Constitution Party, Blankenship’s campaign group announced Monday.

However, it’s not yet clear whether Blankenship’s proposed candidacy change violates West Virginia’s “sore loser” law that restricts a candidate from accepting a political party’s nomination after having already lost in a primary. Blankenship was defeated by state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the Republican primary on May. 8.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/05/blankenship-im-back-in-w-va-senate-race/

See more from The Journal