Latest News:
By April 10, 2018 Read More →

Blankenship fails to turn in financial disclosure for Senate race by deadline

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Former Massey Energy CEO  and U.S. Senate candidate Don Blankenship
(Gazette-Mail file photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Don Blankenship, the former coal executive convicted of violating federal mine safety standards who is now running for the U.S. Senate, has failed to turn in a required disclosure that would offer a glimpse into his personal finances.

Reports to the U.S. Select Committee on Ethics were due 30 days before the election. Sunday was that deadline.

Of the eight candidates vying for the seat, Blankenship is the only one without a disclosure posted online as of Monday afternoon. However, the disclosure of GOP primary candidate Jack Newbrough does not list his personal income, assets, liabilities and other select information.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/blankenship-fails-to-turn-in-financial-disclosure-for-senate-race/article_b8bd7bcc-b582-54b7-ace2-2c4f0408e9b9.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.