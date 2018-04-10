Blankenship fails to turn in financial disclosure for Senate race by deadline
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Don Blankenship, the former coal executive convicted of violating federal mine safety standards who is now running for the U.S. Senate, has failed to turn in a required disclosure that would offer a glimpse into his personal finances.
Reports to the U.S. Select Committee on Ethics were due 30 days before the election. Sunday was that deadline.
Of the eight candidates vying for the seat, Blankenship is the only one without a disclosure posted online as of Monday afternoon. However, the disclosure of GOP primary candidate Jack Newbrough does not list his personal income, assets, liabilities and other select information.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/blankenship-fails-to-turn-in-financial-disclosure-for-senate-race/article_b8bd7bcc-b582-54b7-ace2-2c4f0408e9b9.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail