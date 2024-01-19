Blair appointed as new sheriff of Berkeley County

By Angela F. Durkin, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Following an executive session Thursday, the Berkeley County Commission appointed Robert A. “Rob” Blair to serve as sheriff of Berkeley County through a unanimous vote.

He will fulfill an unexpired four-year term, which concludes Dec. 31.

Prior to the motion to appoint, Commissioner Steve Catlett asked to make a statement.

“I want to say first the past few months has been a difficult time for our county,” he said. “Before I make a motion, I would like to extend my appreciation to my fellow commissioners, as well to Gary and our administrative staff, for their leadership in creating a process and following that process to where we are today in selecting a new sheriff.

“I am proud to have been involved. On behalf of our community, I want to offer my sincere appreciation for the eight residents who applied and a special thanks to three that were interviewed this past Tuesday. I was moved, at times, by some of their comments,” he added. “After a great deal of thought, deliberation and tremendous consideration as to what path would be best for our community, I would like to make a motion to appoint Rob Blair to fulfill the remaining unexpired term that will end December 31, 2024.”

