W.Va. delegation to attend lighting

By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginia’s congressional delegation will be present for the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony this evening.

The lighting of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which was harvested in Randolph County, will take place today during a ceremony on the West Front Lawn beginning at 5 p.m. It will then be lit from dusk until 11 p.m. each evening through Jan. 1.

This year’s tree is a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Greenbrier Ranger District in the Monongahela National Forest in Randolph County.

Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will be on hand for the event, as will Congressional representatives Alex Mooney, R-Second District, and Carol Miller, R-First District.

Mooney said of the tree’s arrival, “It is an honor that the 2023 Capitol Christmas tree is from beautiful Randolph County, West Virginia. I hope that West Virginians can join us in Washington for the lighting ceremony.”

Read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2023/11/big-night-at-the-capitol/