Big Man on Campus: Michael T. Benson to lead West Virginia University by opening doors for students

By Spencer Ripchik, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MORGANTOWN — Michael T. Benson, the new president of West Virginia University, took a tour of an architecturally impressive Reynolds Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Benson walked down the halls guided by Josh Hall, the Dean of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

Benson, with his hands behind his back, started the tour by taking in the nearly new building but quickly transitioned to question mode. Benson grazed his hand over the natural looking table in the faculty commons room.

“Where is this table from?” he asked.

Benson was curious.

