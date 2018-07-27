Bids for first major Roads to Prosperity project come in $100M over estimates
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bids for the first major “Roads to Prosperity” highways construction project to go to bid opening have come in more than $100 million over estimates, according to Division of Highways documents.
“Honestly, we’re just going to have to take a look to see if there’s anything that contributed to the bids coming in higher than the estimated cost,” Highways spokesman Brent Walker said Thursday of the bids for the Interstate 70 project in Wheeling.
The project, which entails the reconstruction or rehabilitation of 7 miles of interstate highway, including 22 bridges, had an estimated cost of $172.5 million, according to the division’s Roads to Prosperity project list, published Sept. 8, 2017.
