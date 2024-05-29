Biden administration announces second disaster declaration for W.Va. flooding

The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia residents — including those in the Northern Panhandle — affected by the floods, storms and mudslides of April 11-12 now have the opportunity to apply for federal aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Also, a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be coming soon to the area.

The Biden Administration on Tuesday announced it had approved a major disaster declaration for West Virginia in Boone, Brooke, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock, Lincoln, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler and Wetzel counties for the storms that came through April 11-12. That was the second set of storms that damaged properties in those areas in about a two-week span.

A disaster declaration for the storms from April 2-6 was declared last week.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, according to the federal government.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

