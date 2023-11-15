Berkeley Springs’ historic train depot reopened in public celebration

By Lisa Schauer, The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Council members from the Town of Bath joined with Morgan County Commissioners and other dignitaries to commemorate the grand opening of Berkeley Springs’ historic train depot on Veterans’ Day, Saturday, November 11.

Food trucks, vendors, live music, and a bounce house greeted guests at the opening event. Visitors toured inside the depot to view dioramas and displays about the history of the depot, and its years-long renovation project, funded by government grants and donations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the opening events, along with remarks from Bath Recorder Susan Webster, Mayor Scott Merki and others.

“This is a significant event because it represents the preservation of our history. I’d like to give a big shout out to the Town of Bath for all their hard work,” said West Virginia Senator Charles Trump prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

