Berkeley County moves forward with litter control efforts despite Senate bill veto

By BREANNA FRANCIS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Council approved sending a letter to the West Virginia Department of Transportation on behalf of the Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority to request help with litter control on Interstate 81 during Thursday’s weekly meeting — a request that came on the heels of a solid waste authority senate bill veto.

“There are roadside litter issues virtually on every road in Berkeley County. Interstate 81 is no exception,” said Clint Hogbin, chairman of the Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority. “The Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority’s concern is thousands of people daily travel through West Virginia on Interstate 81. The only impression they have of West Virginia is what they see along Interstate 81. In addition to environmental and property value concerns, roadside litter on Interstate 81 harms our reputation to those who know nothing more about West Virginia than what they see from the interstates, which in turn could harm our ability to attract high-paying, clean economic development.”

Hogbin, alongside Chief Marshal Mike Laing, presented a request to the council to allow the Berkeley roadside litter pickup program to begin clean up efforts on the shoulders of I-81.

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal