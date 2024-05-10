Berkeley County approves creation of new park at Stone Bridge

By Tom Markland, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – A new park is in the works for residents of Berkeley County, as the County Commission unanimously approved an agreement that would allow for the park’s creation at the Stone Bridge public access site along the Opequon Creek, just East of Martinsburg.

The new six-acre park would include recreational areas like outdoor classrooms and trails for local residents and tourists alike to enjoy.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources has also committed to adding a boat slip at Stone Bridge, in order to make the creek more accessible to boaters. Stone Bridge is among three DNR-designated access sites in Berkeley County on the Opequon Creek.

“We want to thank everyone involved, including County staff, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks & Recreation Board for helping move this quality-of-life project forward,” Berkeley County Commission President Jim Whitacre said.

The Opequon Creek has a lot of untapped potential for recreational use, according to Joe Burton, executive director of Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation, who told the County Commission that the creek could eventually be opened for tubing, kayaking, canoeing and greater fishing access as a tourist-friendly water trail.

