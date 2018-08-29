Bells to ‘Ring in Rosie the Riveter’ movement on Labor Day

See video of life performance of “Rosies” song

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bells will ring across West Virginia, the nation and in some European Nation on Labor Day in honor of the American Rosie the Riveters movement.

After 10 years conducting interviews, holding events and creating projects to help all Americans to find and work with living Rosie the Riveters, the organization “Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc.” is celebrating the start a four-year movement to firmly root the legacy of the ‘Rosies’ American identity and as a model for people in America and other nations.

The events start at 12:30, and bells will be rung at 1 p.m. on Labor Day (Sept. 3) in Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC, Frederick, MD, Los Angeles, London, England, and Nijmegen, Netherlands.

West Virginia locations include Charleston, South Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown, Glenville, Rowlesburg, Blooming Rose, and Grafton.

Other locations include Marietta, OH; Greensboro, NC, Winchester, KY; Surry, VA; Winston Salem, NC.

For more information, visit www.rosietherivetermovement.org.

Anne Montague, founder and executive director of THANKS, said, “The bells stand for ‘every voice counts’ and the unity across locations stands for unity in preserving the legacy of Rosies. Rosie the Riveters are an example of how people can and will pull together to do highest-quality work, cooperatively for a higher cause. Americans have examples of work they can replicate and add to both nationally and internationally. ‘We pull better when we pull together’ was chanted by Rosies doing many jobs in factories, farms, and for the government during WWII.”

Successes of “Thanks!” over the decade from West Virginia include naming the first government building in America, “The Rosie the Riveter Building” – named two interstate bridges in WV – “the Rosie the Riveter Bridge”; started the Bluebird for Rosies project in MD; given awards to nine Americans for first-rate work with Rosies; been covered by the Today Show, New York Times, Washington Post, Philadelphia inquirer; MSNBC; build the only park in America designed by Rosie the Riveters; made a documentary film; commissioned two Rosie songs (one was performed by the Philadelphia Girl’s Choir); hosted or been hosted by three Embassies, met with the King and Queen of the Netherlands, and made two trips to the Netherlands.

“It is rare blessing to know these women, and it is a great pleasure to see people’s amazement at how much Rosies tell us about the fuller story of World War II, how women cared for men who were injured in body and spirit, and how they raised their children to value education and the value of work. Now they are all at least 90 years old,” said Montague

“We must move fast to get Americans to find and learn from these women. I’ve learned and teach taught others more than I could ever have imagined when I started the work a decade ago,” said Anne Montague.

The public is encouraged to report any Rosie the Riveters they know and to help in other ways. respected nationally and internationally. Those who ring bells for Rosies should send them to managingbetter@earthlink.net

Media Advisor

Anne Montague, Exec. Dir. managingbetter@earthlink.net 304-776-4743 or 304-545-9818(c)

Michael Kindred, Pres. www.rosietherivetermovement.org 859 / 749-8979