‘Being free came at a price:’ Speaker delivers fiery sermon at MLK Day celebration in Lewisburg

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Attendance at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Lewisburg was somewhat dampened by the frigid Monday temperatures, but a fiery sermon delivered by keynote speaker Jeff C. Woods soon dispelled the chill in the air.

“Being free came at a price,” he told a crowd numbering close to 200. “We can only stay free if we keep paying the wages. We’re at a point where we can talk the talk, but we can’t walk the walk.”

Quoting the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, Woods emphasized the statement “all men are created equal,” citing it as an as-yet-unfulfilled promise to many Americans.

