Before assuming his role on West Virginia Supreme Court, John A. Hutchison was recognized for work in Raleigh County (VIDEO)

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Dozens of friends, family members and colleagues from across the state gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate John A. Hutchison’s 24-year tenure as a Raleigh County Circuit Court judge and to congratulate him on his recent appointment to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

After a celebratory lunch at the Raleigh County Courthouse, a handful of speakers shared fond memories of Hutchison and reflected on all he has accomplished.

Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III highlighted Hutchison’s work with the county’s truancy court.

