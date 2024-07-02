Beckley has new mayor, new council, new form of government

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Beckley Mayor Ryan Neal said Monday marked a fresh start for the city.

The day brought several changes for Beckley, including a new mayor, four new council members and a new form of government.

“This is a fresh start,” Neal said. “It should be exciting for the people of Beckley.”

Neal and the city’s seven council members were sworn in Monday by Raleigh County Circuit Judge Darl Poling at the Raleigh County Judicial Center.

Neal will be the first mayor to serve under the city’s new form of government, which transitioned from a strong mayor government to a city manager government.

As part of the city’s switch to a city manager government, Beckley Recorder Treasurer Billie Trump was sworn in as the city’s interim city manager.

Jessica Chandler was also sworn in Monday and stepped into Trump’s position as recorder/treasurer on an interim basis.

