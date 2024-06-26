Latest News

Beckley Council sets interim city manager salary at $130,000

on

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Beckley’s newly sworn interim city manager, Billie Trump, will receive an annual salary of $130,000, though he’s only expected to hold the position for a few months.

The Beckley Common Council approved Trump’s salary during its meeting Tuesday night.

Before Trump’s appointment as interim city manager by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, Trump was the city’s recorder/treasurer and chief executive officer, a position he has held the past eight years.

It was City Attorney Bill File who suggested that Trump’s salary as interim city manager be approved at $130,000.

File said this number was from the city manager ordinance, which suggested a salary range for the city manager between $110,00 to $140,000.

After the meeting concluded, File spoke with The Register-Herald and stated that he “misspoke.”

File said the range he referred to is not in the city manager ordinance but was the suggested salary range from Baker Tilly, the firm hired by the city to recruit a city manager.

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/beckley-council-sets-interim-city-manager-salary-at-130-000/article_36b867fc-3356-11ef-ae7e-43c00b31e849.html

