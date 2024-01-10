Beckley council approves city manager government, will take effect July 1

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley Common Council voted Tuesday to convert the city of Beckley into a city manager government.

The city manager ordinance was approved by a 4-3 vote, with council members Tom Sopher, Robert Canter, Robert Dunlap, and Kevin Price voting in favor and council members Sherrie Hunter, Cody Reedy, and Janine Bullock opposing the ordinance.

The move comes just two days into the filing period for the 2024 election, where all members of Beckley Council and Beckley’s mayor are up for election.

Reedy, one of the two at-large council members, said it was for this reason that he opposed the city manager ordinance.

“At this point, people can file to run for this position,” Reedy said. “… We’re doing this way too late in the ballgame. We’re throwing this on the next council, in my opinion.”

The filing period for Beckley’s 2024 municipal election began Monday. Candidates can choose to file for one of seven seats on council, based on where they reside, as well as the position of Beckley mayor. Those offices are nonpartisan and will be decided during the May 14 election.

