Beckley Council airs concerns for city manager government

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The timing of an ordinance to shift the city of Beckley from a strong mayor government to a city manager government was called into question Monday by Beckley Common Council members during a council workshop.

Beckley Common Councilperson Janine Bullock questioned whether council should be voting on changing to a city manager government with an election this close.

“I just don’t think it’s our responsibility to vote on this issue,” Bullock said. “We have the election coming up because the mayor might decide that he or she might not want a city manager.”

All Beckley Council seats and the position of Beckley mayor will be on the ballot for the 2024 election.

As the races are nonpartisan, those offices will be decided during the primary election on May 14. Those elected will take office on July 1.

Beckley City Attorney Bill File, who drafted the ordinance with assistance from former Beckley City Attorney Mark Matkovich, countered Bullock’s concern by saying that this is when such a change should occur.

