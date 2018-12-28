Bars, restaurants prepare for WVU bowl game
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While West Virginia University fans anxiously wait to see how the Mountaineers will fare against Syracuse in Friday’s Camping World Bowl game, local restaurants and bars are preparing to serve them, win or lose.
“We’re doubling up on staff, it’s a real all-day affair here. We’re busy for most game days, but [bowl games] and the Super Bowl are another level,” said Robert Slater, manager of Cold Spot in Dunbar. “There’s going to be lots of chicken wings. Lots and lots of wings.”
Friday’s kickoff will be at 5:15 p.m. and the game, being played in Orlando, Florida, will be aired on ESPN. Most area bars and restaurants open at 11 a.m., giving Mountaineer fans plenty of time to settle in before the game begins.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail