Latest News:
By December 28, 2018 Read More →

Bars, restaurants prepare for WVU bowl game

By CAITY COYNE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Recovery Sports Grill employee Maddy Lewis picks up orders of wings during Thursday’s lunch hour. The restaurant is expecting a rush on wings for Friday’s Camping World Bowl, when WVU will take on Syracuse with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While West Virginia University fans anxiously wait to see how the Mountaineers will fare against Syracuse in Friday’s Camping World Bowl game, local restaurants and bars are preparing to serve them, win or lose.

“We’re doubling up on staff, it’s a real all-day affair here. We’re busy for most game days, but [bowl games] and the Super Bowl are another level,” said Robert Slater, manager of Cold Spot in Dunbar. “There’s going to be lots of chicken wings. Lots and lots of wings.”

Friday’s kickoff will be at 5:15 p.m. and the game, being played in Orlando, Florida, will be aired on ESPN. Most area bars and restaurants open at 11 a.m., giving Mountaineer fans plenty of time to settle in before the game begins.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.