Barnes Health receives 21 National Telly Awards

Release from Barnes Health:

HURRICANE, W.Va. – Barnes Health, a West Virginia and Nashville-based full-service, strategic healthcare advertising, marketing and public relations firm, was recently honored with 21 Telly Awards at the 41st Annual Telly Awards national competition based in New York, New York.

Barnes Health received a total of 15 Telly Awards for television production work associated with campaigns produced for Pikeville Medical Center. The 15 total awards for Pikeville Medical Center represent more Telly Awards in the hospital category than were achieved by any other hospital in America entered in this year’s competition.

“These awards are a direct reflection of the quality of clients Barnes Health represents and how they empower our team to be strategically creative and think outside the box,” stated Barnes Health President and CEO, Jeff Barnes. “Our team is extremely humbled to have received this number of Telly Awards this year.

The agency also received three awards for television production for Pleasant Valley Hospital, two Telly Awards for television production for Huntington Federal Savings Bank and one Telly Award for a video produced for HD Media.

“Having our work recognized on a national stage is valuable as we continue to expand our footprint toward serving the marketing needs of healthcare providers throughout the country.”

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding regional and national television commercials as well as the nation’s finest video and film productions. The Telly Awards is a widely known and highly respected national and international competition and receives over 12,000 entries annually from all 50 states and many foreign countries.

Founded in 2003, Barnes Health, a division of Barnes Agency, has to date received over 450 regional and national awards for advertising excellence.

For more information about Barnes Health, visit www.barneshealth.com.