Aviation Hall of Fame giant makes donation to Pierpont Community and Technical College

By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Before there was an airfield at what is now North Central West Virginia Airport, there were potatoes.

After the airport was built in the 1930s, what is now Harrison County Commission invited Angelo Koukoulis to operate a fixed base operation at the airport. From there, Koukoulis made his mark on West Virginia Aviation, both through aviation maintenance and the state’s first passenger airline.

Tuesday afternoon at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center, Koukoulis’ son, Charles, continued the family’s contribution to the state’s aerospace industry. He donated $5,000 to Pierpont Community and Technical College for a new scholarship in his dad’s name.

“Today’s event is honoring our father and contributing to the welfare of the foundation here to provide some resources for the graduates coming through the program,” Koukoulis, president and CEO of KCI Aviation, said. “So, we can encourage more and help those people get through the program, get their certification because we need mechanics. Everybody needs mechanics.”

