By Warren Scott, The Weirton Daily Times

WELLSBURG — Through a walk involving more than 200 adults and youth, the Bruins Walk Together Autism Walk Sunday afternoon showed support for those on the autism spectrum and shared information helpful to them and their families.

“Our pre-school staff came to me with the idea and ran with it,” said Brittany Kocher, director of special education for Brooke County Schools.

Kocher said the walk held at Paul “Bud” Billiard Field at Brooke High School was one of several ways staff and students in Brooke County Schools have observed National Autism Acceptance Month.

She said many students wore blue, a color chosen by autism advocates because it represents both hope and calmness, on April 2; while pupils at Brooke Middle School followed a different theme on each day of Autism Awareness Week.

Read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2025/04/autism-walk-showed-support-shared-information/