Authors announced for 2024 West Virginia Book Festival

By Hannah Heiskell, The Logan Banner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A popular event for Charleston-area bookworms is back on the schedule for this fall.

The 21st West Virginia Book Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

A handful of bestselling national authors will give presentations on their work as well as local and regional authors.

In addition to meet-the-author events, the festival will feature writing workshops, family activities, a literary marketplace and the annual used book sale.

All events are free and open to the public.

Festival coordinators handpick authors based on previous attendee surveys, their knowledge in the library profession and what trends are happening in literature.

“The event has diverse authors this year and we’re representing everyone in our community,” said Brittany Addis, a member of the author selection committee. “The types of literature, authors and background is a particular strength in the festival this year.”

