Augusta Heritage Center at Davis & Elkins College receives NEA grant

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & Elkins College has received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and is one of only three organizations in West Virginia selected for funding in this grant cycle. The award was announced by NEA Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter as part of the more than $27 million in funding approved.

“We are so fortunate to receive this award from the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Augusta Heritage Center Director Beth King. “This grant supports our mission to promote and nurture the traditional music, dance, crafts and folklore. It strengthens our programming which in turn strengthens our local economy and community as guests from across the United States and around the world spend a week or more learning and living in our community.” Augusta received an Art Works grant which will provide funding for programming throughout the year. With a mission to promote and nurture traditional music, dance, crafts and folklore of West Virginia and beyond, Augusta offers weeklong summer workshops, a summer festival, and dozens of public concerts and dances, along with October Old-Time Week and year-round activities including folklife research, audio recordings and the community staple, “Pickin’ in the Park” weekly informal jam sessions.

