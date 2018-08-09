Augusta Festival to offer music, crafts Saturday

By TIM MacVEAN

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins City Park will be alive with music and the arts Saturday as what has become a summer tradition celebrates its 45th year.

The 45th annual Augusta Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and include a juried craft fair, live music, workshops, the West Virginia Open Fiddle and Banjo Contest, craft demonstrations, jam sessions and children’s activities to round out the three-week Augusta Summer Season.

“We will have a wide variety of crafters who have been juried into the craft show, so they’ve gone through a jury process with a committee to be selected to participate,” Beth Ruppersburg King, Augusta Heritage Center director, said. “It is high quality artwork that will be available.”