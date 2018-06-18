Auditor says OpenGov.com offers more transparent state government
By LUKE CREASY
The Herald-Dispatch
WAYNE, W.Va. — A newly launched website is allowing West Virginia government to become as transparent as it has ever been.
The Office of the State Auditor, in combination with OpenGov, have launched a government transparency website (www.wvCheckbook.gov) allowing citizens the same access to financial records as government officials in the capital city of Charleston have.
“West Virginia believes that transparency leads to more effective and accountable government, and a more informed and engaged community,” reads the websites welcome banner. “We invite you to explore the state’s financial data, including how the state generates revenue, and how it spends it.”
