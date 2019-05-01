Audit: Unknown number of West Virginia state government-owned guns creates ‘substantial risk
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s state government, which for years could not say exactly how many vehicles it owned, has another inventory shortcoming that could be much more serious.
Because 58 state agencies or entities are totally or partially exempt from state purchasing rules – and don’t have to report their inventory to the wvOasis supercomputer system – state agencies own an unknown number of non-inventoried guns.
That presents a “substantial risk of harm to the public safety,” a legislative audit released Tuesday concludes.
