Latest News:
By May 1, 2019 Read More →

Audit: Unknown number of West Virginia state government-owned guns creates ‘substantial risk

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s state government, which for years could not say exactly how many vehicles it owned, has another inventory shortcoming that could be much more serious.

Because 58 state agencies or entities are totally or partially exempt from state purchasing rules – and don’t have to report their inventory to the wvOasis supercomputer system – state agencies own an unknown number of non-inventoried guns.

That presents a “substantial risk of harm to the public safety,” a legislative audit released Tuesday concludes.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.