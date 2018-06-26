Audit: RISE hasn’t finished any home reconstructions, rehabilitations
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a report publicly released Sunday about a $150 million state flood recovery effort, the legislative auditor’s office questioned whether any replacement homes for low-income flood victims were ever completed.
Using invoice data from RISE West Virginia, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to respond to the deadly June 2016 flood, state auditors found that all invoices paid by the West Virginia Development Office to its contractors only cover the initial phase of a house replacement.
“It does not appear that a single home reconstruction or rehabilitation has been undertaken by [RISE], and none of the 49 [manufactured housing unit] replacement projects have been completed,” the report states. “As such, the Legislative Auditor questions whether any individual homeowner has received full assistance from the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program.
