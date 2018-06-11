ATV resort envisioned in Southern West Virginia: Plans underway to develop multi-cottage resort between Bramwell and McDowell

By SAMANTHA PERRY

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Plans are underway for a new multi-cottage resort in Mercer County to be located in the heart of ATV country between Bramwell and the McDowell County line.

The ATV Outpost at Pocahontas is envisioned as a family friendly lodging facility with 22 cabins, a restaurant, general store and more, developer Todd Boggess said.

Boggess, a well-known Mercer County architect, has been working on the project for years. “I saw growth and opportunity in the industry,” he said. “The challenge was finding a piece of land accessible to the trail.”

