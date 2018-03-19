Attorney general objects to proposed distribution of settlement funds
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office filed an objection to the distribution of money from a settlement with a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom was on pace to approve the distribution of West Virginia’s share of a $33 million settlement by Feb. 23, but Douglas Davis, representing the Attorney General’s Office objected to how that money was going to be spent.
West Virginia was one of 42 states to reach the settlement with McNeil-PPC Inc. in May, and the state is set to get $441,277.96, according to court documents.
