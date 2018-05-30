Atlantic Coast Pipeline work to begin soon in Upshur County

By SARAH GOODRICH

The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Upshur County will soon see a large influx in people as pipeliners and contractors head to the area to begin construction work on the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline, officials said.

Mike Cozad, ACP community liaison, provided the Upshur County Commission an update on the project during the most recent commission meeting.

Cozad said the ACP received a Notice to Proceed from FERC, and has “full blown” authority to begin construction work in West Virginia in areas where trees have been cleared.

