Atlantic Coast Pipeline project to host and open house and job fair events

By SARAH GOODRICH

The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Officials with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project will host an open house next month to allow community members to ask questions about construction that will soon begin in the region.

Project team members will provide information on construction activities, including safety measures in place to protect the community, crew members and the environment. A short video will be shown to explain what landowners can expect, as well. For the question-and-answer portion of the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to ask staff about the project.

