At Normandy, West Virginia native finds a connection to home
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Earlier this month, Huntington native Michael Propst set out for France with his wife for their 10th wedding anniversary. Between stops at museums and walking the streets of Paris, the couple took a cruise to Normandy.
They visited the famous beaches where, on D-Day — June 6, 1944 — more than 160,000 Allied troops landed to battle Nazi Germany and liberate Western Europe in World War II. On top of the cliffs, where the Germans would have been 74 years ago, sits a cemetery commemorating those lost in the D-Day invasion.
Walking the rows of headstones at the Normandy American Cemetery, almost 4,000 miles from where he grew up, Propst found a connection to the Mountain State.
