Latest News:
By March 21, 2019 Read More →

At Capital High forum, West Virginia superintendent calls for student input

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Teachers, parents, students, support personnel and other interested people participate in small group roundtable discussions on the topics of social emotional supports, school choice and innovation, instructional quality, and funding opportunities at the education forum held at Capital High School Wednesday night.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jackson Sorrells, a Capital High sophomore, wants more funding for the arts and for sports other than football and basketball.

Donned in his U.S. Army Junior ROTC uniform, Sorrells was part of the color guard that stood before about 350 people at the start of Wednesday night’s education forum at Capital.

He’s also part of the school’s show choir, the VIPs, other members of which performed the national anthem. After these ceremonial starts to the event, he stuck around to take part.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.