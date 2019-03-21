At Capital High forum, West Virginia superintendent calls for student input
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jackson Sorrells, a Capital High sophomore, wants more funding for the arts and for sports other than football and basketball.
Donned in his U.S. Army Junior ROTC uniform, Sorrells was part of the color guard that stood before about 350 people at the start of Wednesday night’s education forum at Capital.
He’s also part of the school’s show choir, the VIPs, other members of which performed the national anthem. After these ceremonial starts to the event, he stuck around to take part.
