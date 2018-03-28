By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Astronaut Peggy Whitson — the first woman to command the International Space Station — told young girls at Madison Elementary School on Tuesday that although she had never been to Mars, they may one day be able fly there.

Whitson joined U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at the school for a “West Virginia Girls Rise Up” event to inspire the state’s future female leaders. Capito is the first woman to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

Whitson, who grew up on a farm in Iowa, told the students she had been to space and the International Space Station three times. Her first flight took place in 2002, while she was named commander for her second mission in 2008. Each of these stays lasted six months.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/03/no-goal-too-lofty-astronaut-tells-students-in-wheeling/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register