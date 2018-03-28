Latest News:
Astronaut tells West Virginia students there’s no goal too lofty — and though she hasn’t seen any aliens yet, she’s pretty sure we will, eventually

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Participating in the “West Virginia Girls Rise Up” program at Madison Elementary School on Tuesday, from left, are astronaut Peggy Whitson, student council representative Ariel Palmer and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
(Intelligencer photo by Scott McCloskey)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — Astronaut Peggy Whitson — the first woman to command the International Space Station — told young girls at Madison Elementary School on Tuesday that although she had never been to Mars, they may one day be able fly there.

Whitson joined U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at the school for a “West Virginia Girls Rise Up” event to inspire the state’s future female leaders. Capito is the first woman to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

Whitson, who grew up on a farm in Iowa, told the students she had been to space and the International Space Station three times. Her first flight took place in 2002, while she was named commander for her second mission in 2008. Each of these stays lasted six months.

