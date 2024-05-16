Ashley remembered in Roane County and beyond

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bob Ashley is being remembered beyond the borders of Roane County, which he represented in the West Virginia Legislature for more than 30 years.

Ashley, who passed away this week at the age of 70, served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1984 to 2015 when he was appointed to a vacant state Senate seat representing part of Roane and all of Wood, Wirt and Pleasants counties.

Spencer Mayor Terry Williams said the news was a shock for him and many in Roane County.

“I’ve known him for just about all my life,” the longtime mayor said. “We went to school together and (I) worked with him in the Legislature.

“He was good for us,” Williams said. “No county or community can have too many voices supporting them.”

After losing a 2016 primary to longtime state Sen. Donna Boley, Ashley, a Republican, was named the legislative director for Gov. Jim Justice, who was elected that year as a Democrat. Justice said at the time that Ashley’s “experience in the House and Senate and his strong relationships on both sides of the aisle make him the perfect fit to break through any logjam in the Legislature.”

