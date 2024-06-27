Area residents plan on watching tonight’s debate between Trump and Biden

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Watching a president and a former president debate for an hour and a half tonight is a must-see television event for many voters wondering what could happen after they go to the polls in November.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are coming face-to-face tonight for the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.

The event starts at 9 p.m. EST and is scheduled for 90 minutes. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate this debate at the network’s Atlanta studios without a studio audience.

People across both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia are planning to watch this first presidential debate.

“Yes, I’m going to watch it,” Delora Meadows of Beckley said while going into an eating establishment in Bluefield with her friend Sheila Zeto of Beaver. “I’ve got the popcorn ready and everything. I wouldn’t miss it.”

Zeto planned to watch the debate, too.

“Oh yea,” she said. “I just want to see Trump behave himself. “

