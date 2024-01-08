By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. – Area officials are hoping a united front will help to get answers concerning the maintenance, or lack thereof, of infrastructure from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Weirton Council met in special session Friday morning, unanimously approving a resolution authorizing an open letter be sent to the WVDOH and others over what they said was “neglect and non-communication” which has led to “crippling closures and low-grade road and highway maintenance.”

“This is a resolution and letter, let’s say, out of frustration,” Ward 3 Councilman Fred Marsh said.

According to Marsh, area officials have reached out to DOH representatives about a variety of concerns over the years, including the condition of various state roads in Weirton, U.S. Route 22, disrepair to highway lights and more.

“It all came to a head in recent weeks,” Marsh said, making reference to the unexpected closures of two of the region’s major bridges: The Market Street Bridge connecting an area north of Follansbee with Steubenville, and the Jennings Randolph Bridge connecting Chester and East Liverpool. The Veterans Memorial Bridge, between Weirton and Steubenville, meanwhile, has had traffic limitations in place for the last two years as part of ongoing maintenance. “We’ve gone as far as we can.”

Read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2024/01/area-officials-seek-answers-from-wvdoh/