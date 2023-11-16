Area lawmakers divided over government funding bill

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, DC — Area lawmakers were divided over a two-step continuing resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that allows the nation to avoid another government shutdown threat.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., voted for the bill, but U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., both opposed it.

In the U.S. Senate, Republican Shelley Moore Capito voiced her support for the bill. The Senate was expected to take up the government funding measure Wednesday night.

The two-step Continuing Resolution was introduced by House Speaker Mike Johnson and passed the Republican-controlled House with the help of Democrats. It temporarily funds the government and extends the government funding deadline until January 19 for Agriculture, Energy and Water, Military Construction-VA and Transportation-Housing Urban Development spending bills and the remaining eight funding bills until February 2.

Miller, who represents West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, said another government shutdown was not in the nation’s best interest.

“Once again, House Republicans have averted a government shutdown,” Miller said. “For too long, Congress has abandoned regular order and passed fiscally irresponsible spending bills during the holidays, instead of taking the time to govern properly throughout the year. As the end of the year approaches, the last thing Americans need is a government shutdown which would result in the loss of billions of taxpayer dollars. The two-part continuing resolution will allocate time for Congress to discuss, debate, and come to a consensus on funding for federal agencies.”

