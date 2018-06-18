Area foster fathers make a difference in child’s life amid statewide shortage

By KELSIE LEROSE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Fourteen-year-old Billy Dixon was welcomed with open arms into the home of Lee and Joe Dixon in May 2017. On Jan. 23, Billy Dixon became their son.

The Dixons said they do not like the term “adopted” because they have looked at him as their son from the beginning. “He has been our son from day one,” Lee Dixon said. “We fought for him.”

