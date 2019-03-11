Archbishop William Lori’s investigation into former Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Bishop Michael Bransfield complete; matter forwarded to Vatican

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — An investigation into former Wheeling-Charleston Diocese bishop Michael Bransfield involved not only allegations of sexual harassment but also financial improprieties, and the matter has now been forwarded to the Vatican in Rome, the Diocese announced Monday.

On Sept. 13, 2018, the Holy See announced Bransfield’s retirement as bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and appointed Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori as Apostolic Administrator of Wheeling-Charleston, with a mandate to conduct a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of adults and financial improprieties by Bransfield.

The preliminary investigation, which took place over five months, was conducted by Lori with the assistance of a team of five lay experts. The investigative team examined multiple allegations of sexual harassment of adults and financial improprieties. It involved interviews with more than 40 individuals, including Bransfield. The investigation has now been completed and will be sent to the Holy See for final judgment.