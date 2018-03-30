April summit to promote business in NCWV

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — The Bridges Without Boundaries North Central West Virginia Business Summit will take place April 10 at The Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in the I-79 Technology Park to celebrate and promote the growth of the region.

Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said that the event formed four years ago with a focus on promoting North Central West Virginia and the decision to move forward together with a joint effort by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Preston County Chamber of Commerce and Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

“There’s so much growth in the region, and we decided that we would come together and host a business summit focused on the emerging technologies in the region,” Shaw said. “Each year it has grown, and we have wonderful attendance. We try to take hot topics in the region and turn them into presentations.”

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/summit-to-promote-business-in-ncwv/article_c4179f3c-33d0-11e8-90b4-7f3ddf039bba.html

