Approval granted for replacement of WV Capitol entrance plazas

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The East employee entrance of the West Virginia Capitol is among the areas slated for repair.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Main entry plazas to the East and West wings of the Capitol will be undergoing major repairs and replacement for the first time in the Capitol’s history, after the Capitol Building Commission signed off on the project Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved replacement of flooring in two East Wing office suites that have subject to frequent flooding of late from backups of storm sewer drains.

Plans are to repair and replace limestone slabs on the plazas to the main East and West Wing entrances, slabs that have deteriorated and been damaged from nearly 90 years of usage.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_county/approval-granted-for-replacement-of-wv-capitol-entrance-plazas/article_78633f91-2770-5ece-a220-eb72e1d70eae.html

