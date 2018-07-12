Approval granted for replacement of WV Capitol entrance plazas
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Main entry plazas to the East and West wings of the Capitol will be undergoing major repairs and replacement for the first time in the Capitol’s history, after the Capitol Building Commission signed off on the project Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, commissioners approved replacement of flooring in two East Wing office suites that have subject to frequent flooding of late from backups of storm sewer drains.
Plans are to repair and replace limestone slabs on the plazas to the main East and West Wing entrances, slabs that have deteriorated and been damaged from nearly 90 years of usage.
