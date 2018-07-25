Appalachian Power’s tax cut plans put under microscope at West Virginia PSC hearing
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power’s plan to use $235 million in tax savings to mainly offset various program costs doesn’t sit well with the state Consumer Advocate Division or other entities representing West Virginia ratepayers, whose electric bills continue to rise.
The CAD, for one, wants the savings to flow back to customers promptly — a point made clear by CAD attorney Heather Osborn on Tuesday, the first of three days of hearings in Charleston on how federal tax cuts will affect utilities and their customers.
“Every one of us has put forth a position in this case that’s different from [Appalachian Power’s],” Osborn said during the hearing at the state Public Service Commission. “And yet, when we began your testimony earlier [Tuesday], your cross examination, you indicated the position taken by the companies in this case is just as fair to customers as is the proposals set forth by CAD, or by the [Kanawha] County Commission or by the City of Charleston, and that’s just not accurate, right?”
