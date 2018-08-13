Latest News:
Appalachian Festival set for Aug. 24-26 in Beckley

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

The Arts and Crafts Fair will be at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Aug. 26 from noon to 5 p.m.
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Annual Appalachian Festival, presented by the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, is just around the corner.

Events will be held in various locations in and around Beckley from Aug. 24-26.

In its 22nd year, the Appalachian Festival features several well known local events, including the Taste of Beckley and the Arts and Crafts Fair.

