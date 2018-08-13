Appalachian Festival set for Aug. 24-26 in Beckley

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Annual Appalachian Festival, presented by the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, is just around the corner.

Events will be held in various locations in and around Beckley from Aug. 24-26.

In its 22nd year, the Appalachian Festival features several well known local events, including the Taste of Beckley and the Arts and Crafts Fair.

