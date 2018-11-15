Latest News:
By November 15, 2018 Read More →

APCO to reduce initial PSC rate hike request from 11.3 to 4.8 percent for homeowners

By RICK STEELHAMMER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Six months after seeking a $114 million rate increase that would have raised rates for residential customers by 11.3 percent in 23 West Virginia counties, Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. now seek approval of a $44 million rate increase financed in part through a 4.8 percent residential rate hike.

The downsized rate increase request is contained in a Joint Stipulation and Agreement for Settlement document filed with the PSC on Tuesday, on the eve of a hearing on the rate proposal before the regulatory agency.

The original rate hike request was challenged by six energy user groups, including the Kanawha County Commission, the cities of Charleston and Dunbar, Kroger, Walmart Inc., and the West Virginia Energy Users Group, consisting of six chemical and manufacturing plants.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.