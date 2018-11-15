APCO to reduce initial PSC rate hike request from 11.3 to 4.8 percent for homeowners
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Six months after seeking a $114 million rate increase that would have raised rates for residential customers by 11.3 percent in 23 West Virginia counties, Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. now seek approval of a $44 million rate increase financed in part through a 4.8 percent residential rate hike.
The downsized rate increase request is contained in a Joint Stipulation and Agreement for Settlement document filed with the PSC on Tuesday, on the eve of a hearing on the rate proposal before the regulatory agency.
