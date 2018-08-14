Another sports betting milestone: First West Virginia Lottery licenses issued
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legalization of sports betting in West Virginia has reached another milestone, with the issuing of the first sports betting licenses by the state Lottery Commission.
That includes the first casino operator’s license, issued to Hollywood Casino, in Charles Town.
“They are the first casino licensed to offer sports betting,” Danielle Boyd, legal counsel for the Lottery Commission, said Monday. “They are committed to going live at Charles Town and accepting bets on Sept. 1.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/another-sports-betting-milestone-first-lottery-licenses-issued/article_059c7aa2-9d34-54b8-9e91-84202ff199c4.html
