Another $91 million of WV road bonds ready to go to market
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another $91 million in bonds are ready to go to market, part of West Virginia’s “Roads to Prosperity” highways construction initiative, after state officials approved the bond sale resolution Monday.
That follows the sale of $220 million in GARVEE bonds in September, and the sale of nearly $800 million in highways general obligation bonds in May. In August, the state Parkways Authority is set to market the first $172 million in Turnpike bonds as part of the initiative.
The round of GARVEE bonds approved Monday — which are financed through Federal Highways Administration annual payments to the state — will fund 36 projects around West Virginia, including 18 bridge replacements or repairs.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/another-million-of-wv-road-bonds-ready-to-go-to/article_dc20cf26-1c4c-518f-b90f-831ae1f44646.html
